Zesco United rolled on to another victory on Saturday when they beat Red Arrows 2-0 in a top two away clash at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

The win over Arrows saw Zesco open a seven point lead with 27 points from nine matches with a game in hand.

Jesse Were scored a brace in the 16th and 32nd minutes to take his tally to ten goals to hand unbeaten Zesco their ninth successive league win.

Arrows stay second after sustaining their second loss of the season just four days after Nkana ended their unbeaten run with a 3-0 home victory in Kitwe last Wednesday.

Napsa Stars are third on 18 points following a 0-0 home draw against Forest Rangers in the early kickoff at Nkoloma.

And Nkana collected their third successive league win to stay a close fourth on 17 points after a 1-0 away win over Nakambala Leopards courtesy of a Kelvin Mubanga goal on the hour mark.

WEEK 10 RESULTS

02/11/2019

Nakambala Leopards 0 Nkana 1

Power Dynamos 0 Kabwe Warriors 1

Kansanshi Dynamos 0 Nkwazi 0

Mufulira Wanderers 1 Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy 0

Green Buffaloes 2 Buildcon 1

Napsa Stars 0-Forest Rangers 0

Red Arrows 0 Zesco United 2

07/11/2019

Lumwana Radiants-Zanaco

Lusaka Dynamos-Green Eagles

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]