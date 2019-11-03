Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo has called for the arrest of a local contractor who has dragged the construction of a Maternity Annex at Kabushi Clinic for five years.

Stardy Construction, a company owned and operated by Defence Permanent Secretary Stardy Mwale was awarded a 1.6 million tender to construct a Maternity Annex at the clinic.

At the time the contract was awarded, Mr Mwale was serving as PF Copperbelt Province Chairman.

The project to construct a Maternity Annex aims to bring maternity services closer to the women of Kabushi who presently are forced to cross the Kafubu river to access maternity services.

Copperbelt Acting Health Director Christopher Dube confirmed that construction works started in 2013 and were expected to last a period of 18 months.

Dr. Dube also confirmed that the contractor has been paid the 1.6 million Kwacha which is the value of the contract.

“This project has had a lot of snags. It’s been start-stop for a long time but government doesn’t owe the contractor anything amounts at the moment. The government has paid him everything in line with the contract,” Dr Dube said.

This came to light when Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo toured their clinic on Saturday.

Mr. Lusambo who is also Lusaka Province Minister called for the arrest of the contractor for failing to meet contractual agreements.

He also directed the Ndola District Health Office to terminate the contract immediately.

Mr Lusambo said he is not impressed with the quality of work and the work culture exhibited by the contractor.

“This is highly disappointing. We cannot have this kind of altitude towards development. How does completing a simple Maternity Annex take more than five years?”

Mr Lusambo added,” the President is interested in bringing development to all corners of this country but it is these kind of contractors that are not helping the situation. They are merely bringing the name of the President into disrepute and I for one as Kabushi M.P, I shall not allow that to happen.”

He recommended that the National Council for Construction should move in and sanction the contractor for failing to perform according to the contract terms.

“These are our local contractors and the President wants to empower them. Unfortunately they are disappointing him and when we give to a Chinese, they are the same people that start crying that Chinese are taking their jobs. It’s highly unfortunate.”

