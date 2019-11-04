Flash Bus drivers this morning parked their buses at Chilenje Police Station in protest over what they have termed as extortion from PF cadres.

The drivers operating the Chilenje-Apex route refused to drive demanding that the PF cadres stop harassing them.

They complained that they are meant to pay between K30 and K40 per trip which is unsustainable especially that they need to make daily cashing.

The drivers have vowed never to resume work until their concerns are addressed by those in Authority.

Meanwhile, Proprietor of Capital Busses Ishmael Kankara who recently announced he would stop the transport business because of harassment by PF cadres lamented that some of his busses have been damaged by the cadres.

He said the cadres have been harassing his bus drivers and demanding for money for a long time.

Mr Kankara confirmed that some of his drivers have been beaten up for refusing to pay.

He has reiterated that the PF risk losing the 2021 election if they do not tame their cadres.

