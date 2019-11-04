Flash Bus drivers this morning parked their buses at Chilenje Police Station in protest over what they have termed as extortion from PF cadres.
The drivers operating the Chilenje-Apex route refused to drive demanding that the PF cadres stop harassing them.
They complained that they are meant to pay between K30 and K40 per trip which is unsustainable especially that they need to make daily cashing.
The drivers have vowed never to resume work until their concerns are addressed by those in Authority.
Meanwhile, Proprietor of Capital Busses Ishmael Kankara who recently announced he would stop the transport business because of harassment by PF cadres lamented that some of his busses have been damaged by the cadres.
He said the cadres have been harassing his bus drivers and demanding for money for a long time.
Mr Kankara confirmed that some of his drivers have been beaten up for refusing to pay.
He has reiterated that the PF risk losing the 2021 election if they do not tame their cadres.
Yes the winds of change are now blowing. People are now standing up to these PF thugs. Amen to people power, do it more and more and no one will take any of you for granted, those public stations were not built for political parties to run them nor were they built by the families of those who want to take over operations of these bus stations. People are even scared to air out their views out fear of these PF thugs. Let’s clean up Zambia from these thugs and bring sanity to our public places.
I would really like to hear how our PF colleagues on this blog will justify this one. Lawlessness at its highest.
Bus stations are run by PF thugs that are too lazy to work, so they go about robbing people in daylight. This is the nature of PF. Its a practice that starts from the top snd trickles all the way to the bottom.
The country is run by cadres. And no one can touch them because even their bosses are afraid of them.
Is there a government in this country? Just asking.
This is what happens when you encourage the culture of laziness currently being exhibited the the Pf govt. People don’t want to work. We have plenty of land and if you seriously work in agriculture, you cannot suffer. You don’t have to be a graduate, you just need basic wisdom and hard work in you.
Very soon, these lazy people will start moving into our homes and stealing at gun point. We have to stop this madness before it is too late. It wont matter your political affiliation.
Mr. Lungu exhibits laziness by keeping quiet when there are problems. You would think maybe he is working quietly but things always get worse. Meaning he is the hopeless lazy type.
Even in govt, lazy people want to get rich fast by stealing govt coffers. Laziness is sin.
Tutwa need to answer what Africa Liberals Network has to do with the mini bus drivers. Are the bus drivers gays? Tutwa and Makebi Zulu should go to Chilenje police station and show us how hard their balls are.
and to think of the council workers striking over non payment of their salaries when they have market and bus stations to get revenue from, which have been taken over by cadres, makes sad reading.
OH,BOWMAN WILL DEFINITELY SAY THAT H.H HAS SENT THE PF THUGS TO COLLECT MONEY FROM BUS STOPS. TAYALI WILL SUPPORT BOWMAN AND SUNDAY CHANDA WILL JUSTIFY THE PF THUGS.
Hahahahaha. This is what happens in a country where a culture of laziness is being perpetrated and encouraged by a lazy government. A lazy person is a burden to society and so is a lazy government. Due to laziness, PF thugs are now accustomed to steal from hardworking people through unjustified levies at bus stations and car parks. Even in our own compounds you find these kids getting money from bus drivers and conductors in the name of PF. The lazy government has failed to come up with ideas for six years now and all they know is to hike tariffs increase prices so that they get the tax to only misuse and thereafter go running for kaloba from nations who know how to use their resources well. People must take initiative if Zambia must change otherwise there will be nothing left in Zambia…
I was a PF supporter and I voted for MCS mhsrip but this time around I tell my family members vote for UPND maybe we may see some changes in ruling.pf it’s too much I lost interest in them and I know 2021 UPND will form government. Honest when people goes to their meetings does mean they still love PF no