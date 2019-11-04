UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has condemned the teargassing of Democracy Party President Harry Kalaba in Samfya over the weekend by the police.
Mr Hichilema has described the act as undemocratic and a sign of dictatorship in Zambia under the PF regime.
He has charged that the PF are undeniably cowards who have no plan and Zambians deserve better.
Mr Hichilema wondered why the police have continued using the police to harass and intimidate innocent politicians who want to meet and talk to their members.
“Why continue fighting unarmed people who do not threaten the lives of the people and fail to deal with violent cadres. This must must come to an end”, he said.
Mr Hichilema has since advised Zambians to vote the PF out in 2021 in order to bring sanity especially in the Zambia Police Service who have forgotten to promote law and order for Zambians.
HH is very dull…what is the connection between the police and PF…Only a dictator like himself thinks that the police can be micro-managed. There must be a reason why that incident happened…
Facts are not enough for me to issue a measured comment.
The article is incomplete and one sided.
The why is missing. The journalist in this instance is half baked and has published a half baked narrative.
AfNat H² is politicking as usual. Zema direction overruler HK’s story is political too. No meat, bear dry bones.
Ba Admin, you’ve let us down on this article. It’s nothing but poor journalism. The good thing is that we know your standards and we’ll look past this one-sided article.
Thanks
How much is mealie meal under the visionless & violent PF bandits?
Load shedding is now a norm & climate change program is inevitable excuse by PF bandits & its charlatans.
Anyway, when will the word ~ECONOMY~ever be spoken of by Lungu & PF bandits taking the country backwards?
How much is mealie meal you people please?
The Skeleton Key
~206~
Fwanya STFU, your party has literally destroyed what Kaunda and the freedom fighters fought for. Tear gassing people in their own country, so you think those policemen are acting on their own without the blessings of PF. Davies Mwila was in Eastern province with zero permits and he wasn’t stopped or teargassed. Keep abusing people and see who will donate or loan you money, of course, no one except the Chinese. Then when they sanction you, you will be crying foul. Kalaba should sue you and yor police for wasting his time, that is not they way you do things. approve someone then go interrupt them. It’s like you want people to apply for whatever so you can go interrrupt them.
Instead of blabbing and issuing yada yada ablagada bla, tell us why this happened.
Then we will judge incompetent HK and/or Police Service accordingly.
Police will move in if there is conduct likely to cause the bleach of peace. They have a green light from me, Government, the law and the people of Zambia except the deads.
Thorn
Stop lies, we all know the police follow instructions from statehouse to harass and cancel any opposition meeting the public
PF surely in all fairness and in upholding democratic tenets, you were allowed freely to campaign and impart your messages to the masses throughout the period you were in opposition by the MMD.My fellow Zambians how could we do this to ourselves by allowing this party in power? MMD we miss you like crazy
A MASSIVE LESSON TO ALL BOOTLICKERS SHOUTING BaJONA NAFUCHI NAFUCHI.
Kalaba & Kambwili used to be the same shouting loud for the Alpha & Omega of Zambian Corruption [email protected], whilst eating with him, & NEVER saw anything wrong with P.F repression.
Manje’ they are on the outside, they are surely enjoying the fruits of the same repression they wholeheartedly endorsed when “they were eating”
A lot of the P.F Goons SHOUTING BaJONA chabe, no convention will be the same ones enjoying free Government teargas treats, once they are not adopted as P.F candidates, & rebel.
Muzadya Oonga!!
It is not only Kambwili and Kalaba who realized their mistake but a lot of other Zambians too. So don’t even blame them, don’t judge them
Oval headed retard will condemn and oppose anything….
……..yes
Because 90% of what PF does is illogical, illegal and plain retrogressive