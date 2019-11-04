UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has condemned the teargassing of Democracy Party President Harry Kalaba in Samfya over the weekend by the police.

Mr Hichilema has described the act as undemocratic and a sign of dictatorship in Zambia under the PF regime.

He has charged that the PF are undeniably cowards who have no plan and Zambians deserve better.

Mr Hichilema wondered why the police have continued using the police to harass and intimidate innocent politicians who want to meet and talk to their members.

“Why continue fighting unarmed people who do not threaten the lives of the people and fail to deal with violent cadres. This must must come to an end”, he said.

Mr Hichilema has since advised Zambians to vote the PF out in 2021 in order to bring sanity especially in the Zambia Police Service who have forgotten to promote law and order for Zambians.

[Read 583 times, 583 reads today]