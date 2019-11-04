Kabwe Warriors striker Jimmy Ndhlovu says he decided not to celebrate much after scoring against Power Dynamos at the weekend out of respect for his old club.

Ndhlovu scored a spectacular goal from outside the box when Warriors stunned Power 1-0 at home in Kitwe on Saturday.

The striker only left Power last year after the non renewal of his contract and joined Kitwe United before switching to Warriors in the same year.

“I think it was a tough game. We were coming back from a loss at home so we told ourselves that we shouldn’t let this one go. Luckily, I scored in the first half and told our boys that guys let’s work hard,’ Ndhlovu said.

“It’s sweet to score against Power but you know this is my home ground I always feel at home when I am here. I am privileged that I scored and I enjoyed my game today. This is like my home so I have to give respect to the fans and everyone who came to support this team,” he said.

The ex-Nkana and Zesco United player turned and controlled the ball perfectly before blasting a long range shot past Power keeper Joshua Titima.

“I usually do that during training so it comes as natural for me; I always turn and shoot in training. So it came out natural I wasn’t even surprised that I scored, ”Nhdolvu said.

