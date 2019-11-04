National Democratic Congress President Chishimba Kambwili has asked Energy Minister Mathew Nkhuwa to resign over his failure to manage load shedding.

Mr Kambwili said Mr Nkhuwa cannot continue as Energy Minister because he has failed to manage the Energy sector.

He has accused the Minister of Energy of lying to the people over power importation from Eskom of South Africa and EDM of Mozambique.

Mr Kambwili has regretted that many poor people who depend on electricity for their small businesses can no longer put food on the table because they don’t produce anymore.

He said the 15 hours load shedding causes by the incompetence of Ministers is unacceptable.

And commenting on the resolution by PF MPs on the Copperbelt calling for the 2020 convention to be cancelled and make President Edgar Lungu the sole candidate, Mr Kambwili said this is a wrong move that will impact negatively on the governance of the nation.

He said it is laughable that the MPs who are calling for the cancellation of the convention are all MMD.

He advised the PF that as a party in they should respect their constitution and avoid what transpired after the death of Michael Sata.

