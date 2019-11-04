

A 15-year-old boy of Lusaka’s Mtendere township has been found dead in a pit latrine behind his parent’s house.

The deceased identified as Kelpa Ndumba, a grade nine pupil at Vera Chiluba Primary School, was discovered lifeless with his belt tightly tied around his neck.

Mother to the deceased,Charity Ndumba has told Smart Eagles that she last saw her son Saturday night around 22hours when he excused himself to go to the lavatory.

She said after realising that Kelpa had not returned to the house, she got concerned and called his aunt who resides nearby to find out if he had visited her.

The vividly shocked bereaved mother added that Kelpa’s aunt who she did not name said she had not seen him at the time of inquiry.

Mrs. Ndumba said it dawned without knowing the whereabouts of Kelpa and at about 06hrs this Morning she found him dead in a pit latrine at the back of her house.

And Police spokesperson Esther Katongo has confirmed receipt of the information about the incident.

She said Police suspect the juvenile was murdered.

Mrs. Katongo says the deceased’s body has been deposited to the University Teaching Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

