Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) members from across the country have indicated that they shall respect Tuesday’s highly anticipated MMD Leadership landmark judgment.

This is in the case in which MMD acting National Secretary Ms. Winnie Zaloumis took Felix Mutati, Raphael Nakachinda, Mwansa Mbulakulima and George Kangwa to court to find out who gave them authority to organize the Party Convention of 2016.

MMD Copperbelt Provincial Chairperson Mr. Chisunka said that the illegal convention in 2016 impasse had weakened the party.

“MMD members on the Copperbelt Province, are extremely happy that this case which has dragged on for the last three years is finally coming to an end. Our friends caused a leadership Impasse that divided the party and weakened it. For the first time, MMD failed to field a Presidential candidate in the 2016 General elections. Furthermore, we now have only 4 Members of Parliament from the over 50 MPs that we had in 2011. To add salt to the wound, we have not participated in any by-election since 2016”, Mr. Chisunka said. He expressed hope that MMD members had been eagerly waiting for this day to come when they would regroup and move the party forward as one strong organization.

Whilst MMD Northern province chairperson Mr. Noah Mulenga challenged the Mutati group to respect the Court’s decision on Tuesday.

“The MMD, unlike other parties, was founded on the rule of law. We the New Hope MMD in Northern province are calling upon everyone to respect Tuesday’s MMD Judgement. Our President, Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba has said he will respect the judgment by the courts. We call upon Hon. Mutati to also echo Dr. Mumba’s sentiments. The MMD is bigger than any grouping and we shall never again allow anyone usurps our party Constitution for their selfish ambitions”, Mr. Mulenga said.

And MMD Southern Province Chairperson, Mr. Kashinka has said that MMD members in his province are ready to move the party into a major political player after Tuesday’s judgment.

“As pioneers of Democracy and the Rule of Law, we had to go to court to protect our party Constitution. We will accept and respect Tuesday’s Judgement and move on to mobilize the party. We the members will ensure that our party reclaims it’s position on the Political arena and not allow anyone to hold the party at ransom”, Mr. Kashinka stated.

Meanwhile, Proprietor of Capital Busses Ishmael Kankara who recently announced he would stop the transport business because of harassment by PF cadres lamented that some of his busses have been damaged by the cadres.

He said the cadres have been harassing his bus drivers and demanding money for a long time.

Mr. Kankara confirmed that some of his drivers have been beaten up for refusing to pay.

He has reiterated that the PF risk losing the 2021 election if they do not tame their cadres.

