By: Anthony Bwalya – UPND Member

The Auditor General’s Report for the period ended December 2018 reported that Undelivered Materials had spiked from K1.5 million in 2017, to K9.3 million in 2018.

The Stardy saga explains only a small part of this rot because it is a widespread, carefully designed and executed scheme with the PF party institution very much at the heart of it.

State House is aware of this because they know who is getting paid what for doing nothing, and the PRESIDENT continues to promote and protect these individuals.

Stardy Mwale receives full K1.6 million payment to construct a Maternity Annex in my home Constituency of Kabushi at Kabushi clinic. Except, he has not delivered on his contractual obligations for several years now.

At the time this contract was awarded to him, he was some high ranking PF party officials on the Copperbelt, and despite his criminal conduct bordering on obtaining money by false pretenses, the PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu, proceeded to rewarding him with an even more sensitive position of Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Defense.

I would not be surprised that Stardy Mwale is now involved in companies that have now captured military procurement contracts for their own personal gain.

But Stardy Mwale is an example of how the PF have continued to steal public money using fake companies that have zero ability to deliver on public works but proceed to receiving full contract payment amounts even before these criminals have moved an inch of sand on-site.

We have always said how the PF have, between 2011 and 2018, have siphoned over $10bn out of this country using fraudulent procurement schemes, corruption, theft and just pure fraud.

There are a lot of companies owned by PF officials, CADRES and sympathizers who, like Stardy, have created companies that deliver zero contracts but continue to receive payments on these contracts.

The company that bought Fire Tenders for $42 million is a company owned by friends of the PF and enjoyed the fullest protection of state machinery. We know how Stephen Kampyongo benefitted from this theft of public resources because information is official and in the public domain.

The companies that are at the heart and soul of stealing from the Zambian public through the fraudulent procurement, supply and distribution of fuel are owned by proxies of high ranking PF party officials.

This is why the PF could afford to use public money to buy cheaper oil from Saudi Arabia in a government to government deal, but still proceeded to reselling this resulting fuel at a premium to Zambian consumers, with profits going directly into their pockets.

While this is happening, we have no medicines or equipment in our clinics and hospitals, council workers are not being paid, local contractors who have genuinely delivered on their contracts have not been paid for years!

This is why, in part, Zambians must never make the mistake of electing the PF to power – ever again. The carnage they will leave after ejection from power will take several years to rectify.

We can never deliver sensible, sustainable, inclusive national and community development with criminals at the helm of state power.

In the meantime, Stardy Mwale must either resign or get fired, and be indicted for theft of public money.

