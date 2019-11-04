As the fire fighters continue demanding their salaries, the Fire Services Union of Zambia is disappointed that the Church has failed to voice out on the non payment of salaries to council workers for months now.

Union General Secretary Clement Mulenga says it is disappointing that the Church Mother Bodies have failed to criticize government over their failure to pay salaries.

Mr Mulenga said the Church must not always support the government even in the wrongs that the state is doing.

He said the church must be the champion of Justice and not to turn a blind eye to the sufferings of the Council workers in the country.

Mr Mulenga said it is disappointing that the only time the Church is heard in the country is when someone attacks the government.

He said the Church is the office of God and must be impartial and should never love wearth at the expense of the expense of agonizing souls.

Mr Mulenga said Government has continued to act wrongly including wrong dismissals to workers yet the church is quiet.

He said the Council Workers however still remain grateful to God that he will forget them even if people pretending to be God’s servants are quiet on issues affecting them.

“One wonders even the significance of the October 18 prayers when Leaders dont care about the welfare of the workers. I pray that the church won’t fear the ruling party or government but will fear God alone and uphold justice.

