As the fire fighters continue demanding their salaries, the Fire Services Union of Zambia is disappointed that the Church has failed to voice out on the non payment of salaries to council workers for months now.
Union General Secretary Clement Mulenga says it is disappointing that the Church Mother Bodies have failed to criticize government over their failure to pay salaries.
Mr Mulenga said the Church must not always support the government even in the wrongs that the state is doing.
He said the church must be the champion of Justice and not to turn a blind eye to the sufferings of the Council workers in the country.
Mr Mulenga said it is disappointing that the only time the Church is heard in the country is when someone attacks the government.
He said the Church is the office of God and must be impartial and should never love wearth at the expense of the expense of agonizing souls.
Mr Mulenga said Government has continued to act wrongly including wrong dismissals to workers yet the church is quiet.
He said the Council Workers however still remain grateful to God that he will forget them even if people pretending to be God’s servants are quiet on issues affecting them.
“One wonders even the significance of the October 18 prayers when Leaders dont care about the welfare of the workers. I pray that the church won’t fear the ruling party or government but will fear God alone and uphold justice.
Good points. But does the church in Zambia ever voice out on wrongs these days? With this tough economy and a govt scared to even to mention the word economy, we are on our own. Every wise person should be worried about how they will survive this very very hash economy.
Very unfortunate. This is becoming such a feature in our country.
The nation’s resources havebbeen plundered greedy individuals. Those that sweat day and night are not even given scraps to feed thier families. The little money there is goes to cadres and other PF minions.
While our civil servants go on without pay, bowman lusambo is running around “donating” goods worth 1million! Where the devil did he get that money. Just yesterday he was a kaponya in ndola. Now he has 1million to donate? Zambia, i hope you can see where your money has gone. Civil servants, i hope you can see where your salaries have gone. Vote wisely in 2021, and be ready to protect your votes from rigging at all costs!
How can the so called “churches” speak about unpaid salaries for public servants when most of their churches are now campaigning platforms by politicians?
Anyway, how much is mealie meal today?
How is the economy performing today?
It seems to me that load shedding under the visionless PF & it’s bandits will never be of the past but present & future generations.
Next time try asking the minister for religious affairs & in relation to the price of mealie meal.
The question is, how much is mealie meal?
