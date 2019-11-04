

The Conservation South Luangwa wishes to announce with great pleasure and pride the good news that a Zambian national and CSL Law Enforcement Adviser, Benson Kanyembo, has been named winner of this year’s prestigious TUSK Wildlife Ranger Award.

The award was initiated 4 years ago by the Tusk Charity’s royal patron, His Royal Highness The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William. The Award gives international recognition to men and women risking their lives to protect Africa’s wildlife.

Kanyembo works tirelessly to help Ministry of Tourism and Art’s Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW) and CSL protect South Luangwa’s wildlife. Kanyembo’s commitment, drive and dedication make him a worthy winner of the celebrated Tusk Wildlife Ranger Award 2019. It is not an easy award to get and the CSL team are all very proud of him.

Kanyembo will travel to the United Kingdom to receive his award and medal from HRH the Duke of Cambridge Prince William at a glittering red-carpet awards ceremony. The 2019 Tusk Conservation Awards will be held on 21 November at London’s Empire Cinema in Leicester Square. This event will also be streamed live at tuskawards.com. It’s a great honour for Zambia to have dedicated men like Kanyembo.

Tusk’s mission is to amplify the impact of progressive conservation initiatives across Africa.

Prince William has publicly supported initiatives to fund conservation, community development and environmental education programmes across Africa as Royal Patron of the Tusk Trust, in a bid to highlight the inspiring conservation work that is being undertaken to a global audience.

