Information and Broadcasting services Minister Dora Siliya has advised the media to leave politics to politicians.

Ms. Siliya says Journalists must concentrate on doing their job to the best of their capabilities.She says there is need for the media to jealously guard their profession with dignity and integrity and not allow politicians to polarize the profession.

Ms. Siliya says this will ensure the public have confidence in the country’s media.Ms. Siliya was speaking when the Media Institute of Southern Africa MISA – Zambia Chapter presented the 2019 State of the Media report to her in Lusaka today.

She also stated that journalists must have a professional body which will have standards of practice and which will ensure that journalists are not disrespected or harassed.

Meanwhile, Ms. Siliya said it is regrettable that the country has continued to record cases of violence against journalists as captured in the MISA report.

And MISA Zambia Director Austin Kayanda appealed to Government to ensure that Journalists are protected from all forms of harassment.

Mr. Kayanda said with the upcoming 2021 General elections, there is need to guarantee the safety of the media.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZNBC News by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services Press and Public Relations Unit.

