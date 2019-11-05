By James Mulenga

Lusaka High Court Judge Sharon Newa has declared that Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba is the President of the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD).

This was in the case in which Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) Acting National Secretary Winnie Zaloumis took Felix Mutati, Raphael Nakachinda, George Kangwa and Mwansa Mbulakulima to Court to find out who gave them authority to organise the MMD Convention of 2016.

Judge Newa in her Ruling this morning said that the MMD Constitution only mandates the National Executive Committee (NEC) to call for a Convention.

“According to the MMD Constitution, only the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Party can call for a Convention. Furthermore, the resources of organizing the NEC are supposed to be organized by the Party Treasurer”, Judge Newa said.

“The NEC that sat in 2016 voted unanimous to have the party convention in 2017 and not 2016. And the party treasurer Hon. Elizabeth Chitika didn’t even use one ngwee to organise the 2016 Convention”, Judge Newa.

Judge Newa then declared the 2016 MMD Convention illegal and the election of Felix Mutati as Party President null and void.

“After considering the testimony by both the plaintiffs and defendants, I hereby declare the 2016 MMD Convention null and Void. I further declare all the elections that took place there including the election of Felix Mutati as Party President as null and void. The MMD President is Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba,” Judge Newa.

[Read 1,012 times, 1,058 reads today]