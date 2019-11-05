By James Mulenga
Lusaka High Court Judge Sharon Newa has declared that Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba is the President of the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD).
This was in the case in which Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) Acting National Secretary Winnie Zaloumis took Felix Mutati, Raphael Nakachinda, George Kangwa and Mwansa Mbulakulima to Court to find out who gave them authority to organise the MMD Convention of 2016.
Judge Newa in her Ruling this morning said that the MMD Constitution only mandates the National Executive Committee (NEC) to call for a Convention.
“According to the MMD Constitution, only the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Party can call for a Convention. Furthermore, the resources of organizing the NEC are supposed to be organized by the Party Treasurer”, Judge Newa said.
“The NEC that sat in 2016 voted unanimous to have the party convention in 2017 and not 2016. And the party treasurer Hon. Elizabeth Chitika didn’t even use one ngwee to organise the 2016 Convention”, Judge Newa.
Judge Newa then declared the 2016 MMD Convention illegal and the election of Felix Mutati as Party President null and void.
“After considering the testimony by both the plaintiffs and defendants, I hereby declare the 2016 MMD Convention null and Void. I further declare all the elections that took place there including the election of Felix Mutati as Party President as null and void. The MMD President is Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba,” Judge Newa.
Terrible news for Zambian politics. Felix Mutati is the more sober of the two.
@ Nemwine,
I doubt your judgement too!
Despite all the irregularities and illegality you still call him sober? What is sober to you?
Lawlessness, corruption, etc
I see all the politicians currently active as possible options for Zambians to choose from. That’s how I see politics.
If he was sober, he would not have been ruling a party on fraudulent term. Even if he is your uncle, this means Nevers is actually the better man.
Its just the high court. They can appeal this. Even all the way to the constitutional court. We are not yet fed up of this drama. Tuyenayo!!!
Justice has prevailed.
This is a case of two men fighting for an 85 year old woman. MMD is finished and not interesting anymore….kikikiki.
Mumba kikikiki !!!!! Mumba kikikiki!!!!! Mumba kikikiki!!! Elyo lwanya lwati na pweeeeee pwipwipwi!!!!
Congratulations to the Nevers Mumba camp, this is a demonstration of the democracy in the MMD. I hope the Felix Mutati camp will accept the ruling now that the courts have provided guidance. Its time to revive the MMD and contribute meaningfully to Zambia’s democracy that was delivered by the MMD.
It is not about the perceived goodness of Nevers or Felix. What is important is adherence to the rule of law. Anyone who comes illegally into power is likely to think they are bigger than the laws. This is the case today for Mr. Lungu and his minions.
MMD as a party does exhibit much more mature politics than the two big parties combined. In PF to challenge thy leader is treasonable and UPND the idea of challenging thy HH is not contemplated.
Kambwili is the party and the party is him. Bwafya
Congratulations, but we shall appeal.
What evidence will you bring forward that you forgot to submit in the previous trial?
I hope this fracas is now over because the zambian people are just tired of it. Whoever appeals chiwelewelefye
But why are opposition parties not allowed to hold rallies in what is called a democratic country. This abuse must come to an end. This is not right and cant be right and somebody must show some leadership and stop this. This cant continue