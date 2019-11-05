Nkana are a relieved side after collecting their third successive league win.

The record 12-time champions on Saturday toiled to a 1-0 away victory over Nakambala Leopards in Mazabuka to garner 9 points in their last three games after a month-long winless spell in which they gathered two draws and as many defeats.

“Nkana is a big team, we have been going through a bad patch so we are trying by all means to talk to the players to come to the party and they have been doing just that especially for the last two games,” assistant coach Manfred Chabinga said.

Kelvin Mubanga secured the 3 points for Nkana on the hour mark to see them climb one place, from fifth to fourth on 17 points, three behind second placed Red Arrows, and ten points adrift of leaders Zesco United.

“It was a very difficult game under the scorching heat. It wasn’t easy but we told them at halftime that we could win it through an individual effort and Mubanga made that effort and we scored,” Chabinga said.

Meanwhile, the league takes a two week and resumes on November 23 after the two week international break.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]