President Edgar Lungu says civil servants and public officers who benefit from programmes meant for vulnerable citizens should not only removed from the payroll but arrested and prosecuted.

President Lungu directed that officials from Lusaka City Council who are implicated in the selling of earth moving equipment for Kanyama and Munali constituencies, to be arrested.

He expressed disappointment at the behaviour of the Council officials who are fond of authorising the sale of equipment meant for waste disposal for the two constituencies.

The President said the Members of Parliament for the two constituencies and the Ministers responsible for the council should take interest, the matter, in order to ensure that the culprits are prosecuted.

The Head of State wondered why the culprits are still on the loose after selling public equipment meant to serve the Zambian citizens.

The President also said that the law enforcement officers should move in and prosecute all civil servants and public officers who have been caught up in the payroll scandal and FISP meant for vulnerable farmers.

President Lungu said the 4,000 civil servants who have been earning salaries several times in a month should not only be removed from the payroll but also arrested and prosecuted.

The President said the selfish civil servants should be prosecuted for depriving the country and other citizens of the resources that could have been used to provide services.

Earlier, Minister Livestock and Fisheries Nkandu Luo and her Gender counterpart Elizabeth Phiri told the President that the earth moving equipment for the two constituencies have been sold by named council officers.

Professor Luo said Munali and Kanyama constituencies have had their equipment sold by the Lusaka City Council Officials who are still free and working.

And Ms Phiri revealed that she has gone as far as reporting the matter to the police, but added that more information will be given at a later date, as police are still handling the matter.

The two Ministers were complaining during a cluster meeting for reducing vulnerability and poverty at State House today.

The cluster was being chaired by Minister of Community Development and Social Services Kampamba Chewe.

Mrs Chewe said the cluster wants to introduce the cash plus concept in giving empowerment to vulnerable citizens.

She said her Ministry is coordinating all empowerment programmes from various ministries, in order to ensure that vulnerable citizens receive empowerment in a coordinated manner. She said implementation of social cash transfer has faced financial challenges which has led to beneficiaries not receiving their monies.

She disclosed that so far 632,000 people are on social cash transfer, which is likely to rise to 700,000 soon.She announced that the cluster has proposed that the Central Government to consider stopping the starting of some roads so that money can go to empowerment of people and reduction of poverty amongst vulnerable people in the country.

