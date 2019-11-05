University of Zambia Vice Chancellor Prof. Luke Mumba says there is need to invest in alternative energy sources in Zambia so as to carter for those living in rural areas.

Speaking during the renewable energy solutions for rural Zambia workshop this morning Professor Mumba says the country can not depend on hydro electric schemes considering with issues of climate change.

“The scientific and industrial revolution of the past few centuries has led to higher standards of living in many countries, However our lifestyles growing population and industrialisation are upsetting the natural balance of the earth and damaging its life support system and leading in part to global climate change” Professor Mumba stated.

Professor Mumba says investing in alternatives like the mini grid is the one way of ensuring that most rural parts of the country are electrified.

In a speech read on his behalf by Dean School of Engineering Michael Mulenga, Professor Mumba said the use of renewable sources of energy including solar, wind and hydro among many others has emerged as the most powerful way to mitigate climate change.

“It is necessary to have a convergence of academics with different specialisation for the purpose of sharing ideas, research methodologies and findings on energy use in Zambia, with an emphasis on rural electrification with the ultimate aim of finding lasting solutions” He stated.

Professor Mumba says in Zambia hydro electric remains the dominant form of renewable energy and is failing due to increased demand.

Speaking during the same workshop UNESCO chair renewable energy and environment Professor Jain said with the effects of climate change African countries should prioritize funding towards alternative energy sources as the Zambian government is doing.

Professor Jain says the effects of climate change will be more adverse if countries do not invest now.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]