PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has directed Members of Parliament to stop the convention Debate as it is unnecessary and uncalled for.

Mr Mwila has clarified that the only body competent of calling for the Convention in line with the Party Constitution is the Central Committee.

He has further stated that the Party made a resolution to enforce the Markets and Bus Stations Act of 2007.

Mr Mwila further warned that no political Party cadre belonging to any political party, whether ruling or Opposition, should engage themselves in collecting of monies in bus stations and markets as that was the preserve of the local authorities.

A caucus of Members of Parliament from the ruling Patriotic Front on the Copperbelt last week requested the party through the office of the Secretary-General not to go for a convention in 2020.

The Parliamentarians said going for a National Convention to choose the Party’s Presidential candidate ahead of the 2021 General Elections will not be necessary because there is already a consensus on President Edgar Lungu.

