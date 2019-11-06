Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela says mining cannot take place in the Lower Zambezi National Park because there is no report allowing such a process in the park.

Mr. Chitotela said Zambezi Resources of Australia has to date not made any application for the Kangaluwi copper mining project to take in the National park.

The Tourism Minister said there is no report by the Zambia Environmental Management Agency on mining in the National Park as the report granted by ZEMA allowing the company to operate for only three years expired in 2017.

Mr. Chitotela said there is, therefore, no need to protest by Zambians over the matter as there is currently no mining taking place in the area and does not see it happening.

He told a media briefing that the ZEMA report issued in 2014 allowed the company to operate only for three years after the appeal by the then Lands and Natural Resources Minister Harry Kalaba no longer exists.

Mr. Chitotela has challenged the company to go back to the people and submit a new report which will determine the way forward but doubted the possibility of having the permit granted by his Ministry to allow mining in the Lower Zambezi National park.

Speaking at the same media briefing, Mines and Minerals Development Minister Richard Musukwa confirmed that Mr. Kalaba overturned the decision of the ZEMA Board rejecting the application by the mining company to commence mining in the Lower Zambezi National park.

Mr. Musukwa clarified that the decision to overturn the Zambia Institute of Environmental Management (ZIEM) report of 2011 rejecting the opening of the proposed mining project in the Lower Zambezi was not done by cabinet as claimed by Mr. Kalaba but was anchored within his Authority as a Minister.

He said that this, however, was not wrong as it was within his mandate. Mr. Musukwa said Mr. Kalaba acted within the confines of the law as Minister, to reject the ZIEM report.

He stated that the then Minister used his ministerial authority adding that nothing was illegal with the decision reached by Mr Kalaba to overturn the ZIEM report.

Mr. Musukwa also said that the tourism factor in the Lower Zambezi National park outplays the mining aspect as the low-grade copper can only be mined for a period ranging from 5 to 7 years.

Meanwhile, Mr. Musukwa said contrary to reports in the media, the license issued to the company was not for mining but exploration and was issued in 2002 and not in 2014.

He, however, said that the government has a final position on the matter which will be communicated in a joint statement to be issued by the Ministries of Tourism and Mines in Parliament tomorrow.

[Read 254 times, 272 reads today]