

The Zambia Rugby Men’s team has been offered a lifeline to compete at the next summer Tokyo 2020 Olympics, after being invited to participate in this weekend’s Africa Men’s Sevens tournament in South Africa.

Winners of the 2019 Africa Sevens Championship slated for November 8 to 11, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa, will qualify to next year’s Olympic games.

The 2019 edition of the Africa Men’s Sevens, will see Zambia join 13 other African countries, to lock horns at Bosman Stadium in Brakpan to be crowned 2019 African Rugby Champion.

Zambia which goes into the tournament as the 5th ranked nation will have to beat 13 other African countries to fancy chances of lighting up Rugby games at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

According to a press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka Yesterday by ZRU Public Relations and Communications Manger Cecilia Tresha, the union has since called 12 players into camp to prepare for this weekend’s Africa Men’s Sevens.

The players include Israel Kalumba, Lawrence Kaushiku, Laston Mukosa, Sheleni Michelo, Chisanga Nkoma, Edward Mumba, Elisha Bwalya, Patson Kasonde, Langani Siziba, Mike Masabo, Roger Mukupa and Martin Chisanga

The team leaves Zambia for South Africa tomorrow, Wednesday 6th November and returns home on Monday, November 11, 2019.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]