Power Utility firm Zesco has apologized to its customers in Olympia Park residential area in Lusaka for the prolonged outage experienced since yesterday 5th November 2019.

Company Public Relations Manager Hazel Mwale said this is due to a punctured cable located at the junction of Kwacha Road and Great East Road.

Mrs Zulu said the fault occurred during load shedding which took place from 05:00hours to 22:00 hours yesterday.

She said this has consequently led to a prolonged outage in the area.

“We are however pleased to inform you that our team of engineers have moved in immediately and works have commenced. We are hopeful that power supply should be restored by end of day today”, she said.

Mrs Zulu said Zesco Limited deeply regrets the inconvenience this situation has caused to customers.

She has however urged the customers to treat all supply lines as live as supply maybe restored before the stated time.

