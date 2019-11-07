FAZ National Division One League side Nchanga Rangers have announced the appointment of Emmanuel Simbeye as the new club secretary.

Simbeye has been appointed on a one-year deal.

“It is our sincere hope that he will bring with him some added aura of professionalism to the administration of Nchanga Rangers Football Club,” club president Patson Nyirenda said.

“We look forward to a day when the entire Chingola and followers and partners of Nchanga Rangers countrywide will celebrate the achievements we desire in so far as football in concerned and Simbeye should be part of that history,” Nyirenda said.

Nchanga are 10th in the league with 13 points from 10 matches.

