By James Mulenga

Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) President Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba this morning laid wreaths at the burial sites of late President Chiluba and Mwanawasa.

Dr. Mumba who led members of his Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) arrived at the Presidential Embassy Park at 9 hours.

He then proceeded to lay wreaths at the tomb of First MMD President Dr. Frederick Chiluba and then laid at the tomb of Second MMD President Dr. Levy Mwanawasa.

In an interview afterwards, Dr. Mumba said that he had decided to visit the late MMD Leaders to pay our respects and signal a fresh start for the New Hope MMD.

“The MMD Leadership decided that before we hit the road running to regain our rightful place in the Political space, we first had to come and pay our respects to the Founder leaders of our Party. The past 4 years have been very difficult for MMD but yesterday the storm finally calmed”, Dr. Mumba said.

