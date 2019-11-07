PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has invited Journalists from Private and Public Media for a get-together-event tomorrow at State House.
The Journalists will be drawn from various media houses including print, broadcasting and online media.
The President will address the Journalists on a number of issues affecting the country and will welcome questions during the function. He will also have one-on-one discussions with the Journalists before inviting them for a photo session.
The function will start at 12:00hrs.
According to the statement released to the media by State House, President Lungu believes that there cannot be democracy and development in a country without a free media.
The statement further added that, since his tenure, President Lungu’s administration has made enormous strides in developing the media in Zambia including digitising broadcast media and growing the number of private radio and television houses in the country.
This is according to a statement made available to Smart Eagles by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Mr. Isaac Chipampe.
Nichikwati bwanji choteti palikantu apa. Nikati nisambeko ati lelo mwaonanji. This report reminds me of this Nsenga traditionsl song.
This must be a mistake, the president on talks to the press at the airport.
Where is my president? We have an impostor at State House!
Very shocking turn of events from a person who has been shunning press conferences for years!
However, its a welcome move that need to be encouraged.
Let the President tell us what he is
Doing about loadshedding. What
Urgent steps he is taking.The economy is on its knees because of this.
Let him tell us if he really is in charge of this freee falling chambia, and if he is How?, because from a birds eye view and in my view, kaya.