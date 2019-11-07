PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has invited Journalists from Private and Public Media for a get-together-event tomorrow at State House.

The Journalists will be drawn from various media houses including print, broadcasting and online media.

The President will address the Journalists on a number of issues affecting the country and will welcome questions during the function. He will also have one-on-one discussions with the Journalists before inviting them for a photo session.

The function will start at 12:00hrs.

According to the statement released to the media by State House, President Lungu believes that there cannot be democracy and development in a country without a free media.

The statement further added that, since his tenure, President Lungu’s administration has made enormous strides in developing the media in Zambia including digitising broadcast media and growing the number of private radio and television houses in the country.

This is according to a statement made available to Smart Eagles by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Mr. Isaac Chipampe.

[Read 270 times, 270 reads today]