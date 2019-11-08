As the journalists go to their get together with president Edgar Lungu today, National Democratic Congress President Chishimba Kambwili has urged them to be bold and brave.

Mr Kambwili says the whole country has so many questions and Journalists have been afforded an opportunity to ask questions relatating to some of the stark policy contradictions his ministers constantly furnish the country with.

He said the whole country would like to know from the president what exactly is going on in the country because everything is falling apart and the buck starts and ends with President Edgar Lungu.

“Today journalists you have a chance to ask on behalf of the bereaved families who have had their children killed by PF cadres, you have a chance to seek answers on behalf of these families on when the known perpetrators will be brought to book. You have a chance to ask why President Lungu has decapitated democracy through police brutality. You have a chance to ask why he keeps quiet over politically exposed persons close to him who are riddled in corruption”, he said.

He said journalists today have a rare chance to get real answers from the head of state among them the ESKOM and Maamba Saga which also needs the head of state to be categorical not these various wild statements coming from his ministers.

Mr Kambwili said Zambians are looking forward to the President’s attempt at addressing the nation.

