Kitwe United coach Stephen ‘Barnes’ Mwansa want his side to be consistent as they chase for promotion back to the FAZ Super Division.

Chingalika are second in the FAZ National Division One League with 24 points from 11 matches played.

Kitwe, who have lost once in the season, are two points behind leaders Young Green Eagles.

‘If we can carry on like this it will be good. We are fighting hard to win promotion to the Super Division,’ Mwansa said.

Kitwe are seeking a speedy return to the top league after suffering demotion during the transitional season earlier this year.

‘Each team we are playing come prepared because they know we are coming from the Super Division,’ he said.

Meanwhile, Kitwe thumped Mumbwa Medics 3-0 in their last match played on Wednesday in Mumbwa.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]