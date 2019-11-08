President Edgar Lungu says Ministers who illegally stayed in Office after the dissolution of Parliament in 2016 are contemplating going back to court to seek clarification on the Constitution Court ruling that they should pay back the money they received whilst in Office.

The President said the Ministers want to know whether they should pay back the salaries, allowances or both considering that they also provided a service to the Zambian people during their stay in office.

President Lungu said some Ministers have indicated that they are willing to pay back the money but are not sure what should be paid back.

“While in Office, those people provided a service to the people of Zambia, we together made cabinet decisions. They went out to sign agreements on behalf of the people and they want to know whether this was illegal as well”, the President said responding to questions from Journalists at State House this afternoon.

President Lungu said the delays to pay back the money is not a sign of disrespect on the Courts of Law but is because the ruling has raised more questions than answers.

The President also indicated that some of the former Ministers have threatened to take him to court for keeping them in office illegally.

President Lungu wished his Ministers could pay back the money immediately after the ruling but emphasized that consultations are still ongoing on the matter.

And responding to a question on the confusion surrounding the running of markets and bus stations, the President regretted that marketeers, bus drivers and members of the public are being harassed by political party cadres.

He said markets and bus stations are supposed to be run by Councils and mentioned that his government will bring sanity in the running of markets and bus stations.

President Lungu wondered why the Markets and Bus Stations Act has not been operationalized leading to cadres both PF and UPND taking advantage of the situation in their strongholds to harass members of the Public.

He said the Ministries responsible are working hard to restore sanity in these public places.

Meanwhile, responding to an appeal by the Journalists to free incarcerated Rainbow Newspaper Editor in Chief Derrick Sinjela, President Lungu said he will follow up the matter.

Mr Sinjela is scheduled to be released on 20 December 2019 and the President jokingly said he is already out.

