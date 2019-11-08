The Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating is concerned with the ever-increasing number of Gender Based Violence cases as recorded by the Zambia Police, Victim Support Unit during the third quarter of 2019.

According to the third quarter statistics released by VSU, 6,788 cases of GBV were reported this year, compared to the 6,114 cases reported in 2018 over the same period. The reported cases show an increase by 674 cases or 9.9%.

A total of 773 child defilement cases were recorded in the third quarter of 2019 representing 11.4% of the reported cases of which three cases 0.4% were against boys while 770 cases or 99.6% were against girls.

Chilufya Siwale, the NGOCC Acting Executive Director says GBV continues to be rampant against girls and women.

Mrs Siwale has since appealed to Zambians from all walks of life to unite and fight GBV in all its forms.

She said the ever increasing cases of GBV point to a deeper societal challenge and a breakdown in family values that will require everyone’s effort to end GBV.

Mrs Siwale said during the recently held national indaba on Sexual and Gender Based Violence, it was clear that every citizen has a role to play in ensuring that we end this vice.

She said while Zambia has enacted the Anti Gender Based Violence Act of 2011, it is clear that this law alone is not enough to end the ever-escalating number of GBV cases. Sexual and Gender-Based Violence is fast becoming a national crisis. And the latest statistics evidence the sad realities.

Mrs Siwale said NGOCC also remain disappointed over the high number of GBV being withdrawn from the courts of law.

She said according to the Zambia Police Victim Support Unit, 3,857 cases were withdrawn from various Police Stations while 2, 272 are still under investigation.

Mrs Siwale has appealed to all survivors of GBV to avoid withdrawing these cases so that they are prosecuted and perpetrators made to account.

[Read 78 times, 78 reads today]