Zambia Under-23 coach Beston Chambeshi has declared his side ready for Saturday’s opening game at the 2019 U23 AFCON Group B game against South Africa in Cairo, Egypt.

Young Chipolopolo on Thursday warmed-up for Saturday’s Group B clash against South Africa with a 4-2 win over Egyptian club El Nasr in a training game played in Cairo.

“We now have an insight of the foreign players who have come in, and in terms of fitness, they are all OK. But what we wanted to see were the combinations and we are happy with their attitude and performance and they are all hungry to play,” Chambeshi said.

“All that we need to do now is to push them so that they can come in strong and make this team tick.

And the overseas-based players didn’t disappoint as Chambeshi grapples with the absence of three European-based players namely Enock Mwepu,Patson Daka, of Austrian champions RB Salzburg, and Fashion Sakala, from KV Oostende in Belgium, who will be the South Africa game due to league obligations at their respective clubs this weekend.

Midfielder Kings Kangwa of Arsenal Tula in Russia scored a brace in that friendly while Belgium-based midfielder Emmanuel Banda and Edward Chilufya from Swedish club Djurgardens scored a goal each.

“I am happy with the score line because we played a team that was well organized and me happy especially in attack where we have scored four goals,” Chambeshi said.

