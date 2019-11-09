President Edgar Lungu has said that he is a sponsored candidate for the ruling party and ready for the 2021 general elections.

Responding to a question from a Journalist during the Presidential Media Engagement at State House yesterday afternoon, President Lungu said if some PF members want to go to the general conference, he is ready for it, adding that he has been fought several times through contestation and that he believes in democracy.

“I am just a sponsored candidate for the Patriotic Front and I cannot determine how PF wants to run its race till 2021. And the Central Committee and General Conference are all organs of the PF. So if the PF chooses this route or that route, I am ready for anything,” he said.

“For me, I am a democrat. I am a champion of democracy.”

President Lungu further said the Patriotic Front is a leading player in terms of embracing democracy.

“We will go to the general conference if that will be the wish of the PF. In short, I am game,” said President Lungu.

And on the perceived reconciliation with Former Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili, President Lungu said he has nothing against him.

“Yes, I went to Church to remember my late President Michael Chilufya Sata. I didn’t know that Mr. Kambwili was also in the church. So the priest called me and I shook hands with Mr. Kambwili. I was lamenting at that time when called for reconciliation because I have never differed with him,” said the Head of State.

“In short, I have got no issues with Chishimba Kambwili myself except he has offended some members of my family by calling me a thief, a corrupt person, and a drug dealer. After the church service, the priest saw it fit and called us to his office where he (Chishimba Kambwili) said he has suffered, his business and family are suffering.”

The President insisted that he has not differed with Mr. Kambwili.

Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu has called on students in high learning institution to take the lead in governance issues and participate in matters of national development.

President Lungu says the country can only groom better future leaders if students are allowed to voice out on issues affecting the country.

The Head of State adds that Zambia is currently struggling in a lot of areas because some of the solutions could be suppressed in some students.

President Lungu was speaking after his routine morning run with students from the University of Zambia, Evelyn Hone College and The National Institute of Public Administration-NIPA.

Zambia Association of Colleges Students Union ZACOSU president Peter

Bwalya hailed President Lungu for coming up with the routine morning run.

Mr. Bwalya said he happy that the practice is slowly being becoming rife among Zambians in most Townships.

He said the union will endeavor to spread the practice in all high learning institutions in a bid to fight non-communicable.

