Napsa Stars have second place firmly in their sights this Saturday when they hosts bottom placed and promoted Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

The fixture is one of three rescheduled FAZ Super Division Week 8 games during the International match break.

“It will be a bit of a difficult game, KYSA are playing good football despite their position, we watched their game against Power Dynamos and we are not going to undermine them but put in our best,” Napsa captain Dickson Chapa said.

KYSA beat Power 2-0 in that match at home in Kabwe on October 26 to collect their only league win to date.

“We will try by all means to use home advantage and our target is just to win the home game so that we find ourselves in second position,” Chapa said.

Napsa are currently third on the log with 18 points, two less that second placed Red Arrows and nine points adrift of Zesco United.

The match favours Napsa who are unbeaten in their last four games, all against mid-table opposition, in which they have drawn against Forest Rangers and Green Eagles but beaten Nkwazi and Buildcon.

KSYA are back on the road and just fresh off a 0-0 away draw against last placed Mufulira Wanderers last weekend who just below them in 17th and 18th place respectively.

Meanwhile, in the Saturday’s other action, third from bottom Power Dynamos hosts Buildcon at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe a week after they fell 1-0 at home against Kabwe Warriors.

At Shinde Stadium, Green Eagles return to league action for the first time since October 20 following their continental exit from the CAF Confederation Cup last Sunday.

Ninth placed Eagles visit Wanderers who have collected just two points in their last six games.

Eagles are seeking a win that will lift them into fifth place to finally focus on attaining another top four finish this season.

