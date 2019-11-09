President Edgar Lungu has directed the Road Development Agency (RDA) to carry out a review of all contracts signed between foreign contractors and local contractors and ensure strict compliance with the 20 percent subcontract policy.
Speaking on Friday afternoon when he engaged the media at State House, the Head of State said he expects a detailed report within 14 days.
President Lungu emphasized that the 20 percent subcontract policy is intended to create capacity building and empower local contractors.
“Conversely, since the enactment of the National Construction Council Act of 2003, we have made great strides in ensuring that local contractors are empowered through the full implementation of the 20 percent subcontract policy,” said the Head of State.
“It has been observed that there is no problem with contracts signed between the government and foreign contractors yet there is a problem with contracts signed between foreign contractors and subcontractors in respect to rates applied, which are much lower for subcontractors.”
President Lungu stated that more importantly, scope of works for local contractors are only on drainages and road markings.
He noted that this has resulted in very limited skills transfer.
“Added to this, construction materials are procured at very high cost from the same foreign contractors,” said President Lungu.
Yawn, doubt that he understands the complexities of what he is talking about. If he did understand even a quarter why is the economy on its death bed?
Skills transfer must go to a ready mind.
Those quick fix contractors that aim at Government contracts usually have stone heads and do it for the love of money.
There is obviously some bug in the 20% Subcontracting policy.
Like FISP and Ghost working Civil Servants (CS), fish out all Cabinet Exposed Persons (CEPS) and other PEPs from the system, then you will have sanity.
But obviously the framework and structure of the 20% Subcontracting policy can as well be deemed political.
Can someone draft a sketch that demonstrates how the awarding of contacts is done? Are people sensitized? Who is supposed to sensitize them?
Kindly also consider attaching our so called Civil Engineering graduating fraternity to projects under this so called 20% for proactive practical skills tranfer. Attach these young Engineers to foreign Investor awarded projects to detouch our graduating Engineers from the theory mentality syndrome.
I yell at Engineers, some people say you – Government don’t empower them.
55 years of independence, characters can’t pragmatically construct a simple suspension bridge.
We can’t be using pontoons at this stage.
Ba Present you are 100% right but am still wondering why this had to take this long for you to realise! I feel this same way on the issue of political cadars being removed from the markets and bus stations only now!
2 things seems to bother me about this: 1. Are these political decisions meant to better chances at the polls in just over a year from now? 2. Do we really better advisors at plot 1 or we have those people for cheer leaders?
Now, should our people continue to suffer in broad daylight till a “Kankara brave person” says enough is enough? Dear, Mr. President, there are more issues we are going through including the ministers and MPs competing with us in tendering for works while in the background they twist arms to favour their companies. Please, my president, go deeper.
What is this myth called skills transfer kanshi mwe bantu? Send people to Skills Centers, teach them to work with their hands, apprentice them and let them come to maturity in that process. People coming to make money for themselves will NOT transfer ANY SKILLS. Mwe fipumbu mwe!
If he means what he said,let him come and read comments from this site.He will plenty suggestions and guidance on how to find a solution!!But like they say,”Too little,too late”!