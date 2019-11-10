Coach Beston Chambeshi is pleased with the goalless draw Zambia forced against South Africa in their opening Group B match of the Under-23 Africa Cup played in Cairo, Egypt on Saturday night.

It was a game of two halves in which Zambia dominated the first half and South Africa were the better side in the last half.

‘It was a nice game, very entertaining, very competitive and I am happy also with the result like what my colleague (South Africa coach David Natoane) said,’ Chambeshi said.

‘You know South and Zambia it is like a local derby. It’s Zamalek-Al Ahly, so it is not an easy game. We have to thank the boys they played very well. It was tactically well take,’ he said.

‘We started very well in the first half and South Africa contained us. Second half it was South Africa who came on us. A draw is better for us,’ Chambeshi said.

Zambia’s key players Patson Daka, Enock Mwepu and Fashion Sakala missed the game due to club commitment.

South Africa coach David Natoane said:’ I think a draw is a fair result. I think we gave the audience a very good game. Unfortunately we did not give you the goals; we will keep the goals for the next two games.’

Zambia’s next match is against Nigeria on Tuesday.

Ivory Coast are leading Group B with three points after edging Nigeria 1-0 in the two sides opening match earlier on Saturday.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]