Zambia assistant coach Oswald Mutapa is happy with his fringe CHAN team players’ performance in last Saturday’s away friendly win over Namibia.

Chipolopolo’s home-based side beat Namibia 2-0 in Windhoek on November 9 with a team that had three CHAN and COSAFA regulars in the starting XI.

Defender Adrian Chama, midfielder Amity Shamende and striker Emmanuel Chabula, who scored a brace, were the three notable names in the starting XI.

“They are all local players, we have qualified for CHAN 2020 but this was not the full CHAN team but we brought in a few other players,” Mutapa said.

“The rest have gone to Algeria to play in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.

“But again, it was a good platform for the new boys. They showed they can especially be considered for the team. They did very well and we are proud of them.”

Mutapa was put in charge of the Namibia friendly because Aggrey Chiyangi is away with Chipolopolo in Algeria ahead of Thursday’s opening 2021 AFCON Group H qualifier against the defending African champions.

ZAMBIA XI: Mulenga, Zulu, Chilongoshi, L.Banda, A.Chama, Katema, K.Kapumbu, C.Zulu, Shamende, Chabula, Chaibela

