resident Edgar Lungu on Sunday led defence and security wings in remembering men and women who died during the first and second world wars.

The President laid wreaths at the National Cenotaph before greeting the dignitaries that were in attendance.

Others who laid wreaths are War Veterans, Defence Chiefs and Diplomats.

President Lungu also took time to interact with ordinary people who came to witness this year’s Remembrance Day.

And speaking during the ceremony, Zambia Army Chaplain Spoon Mbewe called for promotion of peace and unity in Zambia.

Assistant Superintendent Mbewe said misunderstandings will always be there but what is needed is to resolve them peacefully.

He has urged Zambians to be humble and have control over what they say if they are to be peace makers.

The event was also attended by Former Vice Presidents Nevers Mumba and Enock Kavindele among others.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]