Shepolopolo are in a do-or-die mission at home on Monday when they host Kenya in a CAF zone 2020 Olympic Women’s Football tournament penultimate stage, last leg qualifier at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Bruce Mwape’s side returned home armed with precious away goals following a 2-2 draw on Friday in Nairobi.

“It is unfortunate that we drew but had a good run,” Shepolopolo captain Barbara Banda said.

“But they are coming to our home ground on Monday and we have an advantage.

“It is not over, they are a good side but we will do better at home and we are not underrating them but we will see them on Monday.”

Winner over both legs will face Cameroon or Cote d’Ivoire in the final round for Africa’s sole place in Tokyo while the loser at that stage will face a South American team in a playoff qualifier.

Last round contenders Cameroon and Cote d’Ivoire drew 0-0 in their first leg match in Abidjan on Saturday.

