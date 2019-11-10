Chipolopolo Zambia CHAN team on Saturday beat Namibia away in a friendly international.

Zambia beat Namibia 2-0 in Windhoek as part of both sides 2020 CHAN finals preparations.

Nkwazi and ex-Kitwe United striker Emmanuel Chabula in quiet fashion continued his great Chipolopolo form when he struck a brace in each half with his first goal coming on the stroke of half-time.

It was Chabula’s second brace in as many games after scoring in the 2-2 home draw against eSwatini in a 2020 CHAN last round, final leg qualifier on October 19 in Lusaka that secured Zambia’s passage to the Cameroon finals.

Chabula has stealthy taken his Chipolopolo tally to six goals so far this year after scoring his debut Zambia goal on June 2 in a 2-2 draw against Malawi in the 2019 COSAFA Cup quarterfinals in Durban.

