PF deputy media director Antonio Mwanza has sued the New Vision Newspaper for defamation.

In his suit, Mr. Mwanza has asked the court to award him K200,000 for exemplary damages.

He has further urged the court to compel the newspaper to pay him K350,000 for defamation of character.

Mr. Mwanza also wants the defendant to publish an apology for ten days on its front page.

He complained that the story published by the newspaper has injured his reputation.

This is according to a statement of claim filed in the High Court.

Meanwhile, Leadership Movement party president Richard Silumbe and 12 others have pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of offensive weapons.

In this matter the suspects are accused of having possessed 54 machetes, six high powered stun guns and 13 shot buttons.

The 13 suspects took plea before Lusaka Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale.

The matter has been adjourned to December 10, 2019 for commencement of trial.

[ZNBC]

