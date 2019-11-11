National Democratic Congress President Chishimba Kambwili has threatened to take legal action against Konkola Copper Mines liquidator Millingo Lungu.

Mr. Lungu is reported to have threatened KCM employees in active politics with dismissal.

Dr. Kambwili has urged Mr. Lungu not to use KCM to fight political battles for his paymasters adding that civil servants are not allowed to take part in politics.

The NDC leader wondered why Mr. Lungu who is only the liquidator for KCM could now start trading on political lines.

Dr. Kambwili added that KCM currently has about 20 PF serving councilors as employees and hoped that they too would be asked to either resign their jobs or councillorship.

He has urged the KCM liquidator to be careful as NDC was watching him.

The NDC leader said this today in lusaka when he addressed journalists immediately after his matter was adjourned.

Meanwhile, the NDC has asked the Government not to demolish the housing units on land belonging to Manali Secondary school because it is costly for the affected people.

Dr. Kambwili has further accused Lusaka province Minister Bowman Lusambo of being overzealous. He noted that there is no way Mr. Lusambo could issue instructions demanding the demolition of the Manali houses as if he has absolute power over all institutions of government.

He said the Ministry of Local Government and Housing should clearly give guidance on the controversy surrounding the land in question.

He has since thanked the minister in charge of Local government Charles Banda who is quoted as having said that his ministry will investigate the issues surrounding the same land.

