

Local Government Minister Charles Banda says the properties built on Munali school land should not be demolished.

This directive comes barely a week after Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo directed Council Officials to demolish the structures failure to which they will be being transferred.

But Mr Banda has directed Lusaka Town Clerk Alex Mwansa to provide information on how the developers acquired the land for residential purposes.

Mr Banda said all those constructing at the land in question should stop as he is acquiring information on how they acquired the land and who gave it to them and for what purposes.

He said the idea was to re-plan the land so that it is shared among the four schools and not for plot allocation.

Mr Banda said it is important to understand where the problem is coming from.

Mr Lusambo said Government will reverse the offer letters given to developers who have encroached on land belonging to Munali High school in Lusaka.

He said his ministry has also recommended that all properties that have been developed should be given to the school saying he will not allow encroachment on land belonging to government institutions.

He reiterated that all those that were involved in the illegality will be brought to book.

