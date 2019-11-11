The Constitutional Court has for the second time dismissed the application by the Law Association of Zambia to summon Justice Minister, Given Lubinda and Attorney General, Likando Kalaluka, as its witnesses in a matter in which LAZ is challenging the enactment of a Bill to amend the Constitution of Zambia.

LAZ Lawyer John Sangwa had applied for leave to summon the duo as witnesses after the full bench had earlier set aside the summons for irregularity.

The full bench of the Constitutional Court had issued directions that the Court shall not accept any other applications from both sides made after November 5, 2019. But without applying for leave to alter the Court’s directions, the body of lawyers decided to file its application on 7th November 2019.

Sitting in Chambers this afternoon, Constitutional Court Judge Enock Mulembe observed that the Law Association of Zambia had obtained no leave from the Court to file an application outside the directions of the Court.

The Attorney General had also questioned the regularity of the application having been filed in blatant disregard of the Court’s directives. The dismissal of the application by the Court still confirms that neither the Justice Minister nor Attorney General will testify on behalf of LAZ.

The full bench has set November 12 at 09:00 hours for the hearing of the main petition filed by the Law Association of Zambia and Chapter One Foundation

