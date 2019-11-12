Public Service Management Division Permanent Secretary Boniface Chimbwali says Government will recover the monies involving the over 4000 ghost workers through terminal benefits.

Mr. Chimbwali says the Public Service Management Division has already frozen the accounts in which some civil servants were illegally drawing multiple salaries.

He explained that in a case a civil servant was getting over 1 hundred thousand Kwacha after drawing multiple salaries.

Mr Chimbwali said this when President Edgar Lungu interrogated him at State House to find out what he is doing to ensure that the monies are recovered, and such incidences do not reoccur.

And Mr. Chimbwali explained that civil servants who moved without permission or complying to the procedure and those who changed their salary grade without the sanction of the Civil Service Commission should be worried because discipline will be applied.

The Permanent Secretary who described the move as criminal said criminal proceedings against those civil servants will be instituted.

He said government has withdrawn the rights from the people who oversaw the payroll system and replaced them with different users who will be trained.

Mr Chimbwali said controlling officers will be given rights to be the super user of payroll system so that they can be held accountable.

