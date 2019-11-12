Public Service Management Division Permanent Secretary Boniface Chimbwali says Government will recover the monies involving the over 4000 ghost workers through terminal benefits.
Mr. Chimbwali says the Public Service Management Division has already frozen the accounts in which some civil servants were illegally drawing multiple salaries.
He explained that in a case a civil servant was getting over 1 hundred thousand Kwacha after drawing multiple salaries.
Mr Chimbwali said this when President Edgar Lungu interrogated him at State House to find out what he is doing to ensure that the monies are recovered, and such incidences do not reoccur.
And Mr. Chimbwali explained that civil servants who moved without permission or complying to the procedure and those who changed their salary grade without the sanction of the Civil Service Commission should be worried because discipline will be applied.
The Permanent Secretary who described the move as criminal said criminal proceedings against those civil servants will be instituted.
He said government has withdrawn the rights from the people who oversaw the payroll system and replaced them with different users who will be trained.
Mr Chimbwali said controlling officers will be given rights to be the super user of payroll system so that they can be held accountable.
How about ministers who got salaries illegally? Are they criminals?
How can we possibly allow such criminality? Is it not because the criminality starts at thr top? If ministers can get salaries illegally, then their subordinates will also follow suite.
If the president and his cabinet can ignore a constitutional court order, then the rest of us have no reason to obey the law. Then in our society, might makes right. There is no rule of The criminals must be locked up and a system set up to ensure this doesnt happen again. Make an example of these people who blatantly steal.
I agree that the same ministers who owe government, are the same ones who aided the ghost workers and possibly share the money …
Good move. I’m sure we will also recover money lost in over priced contracts and purchases e.g fire-tenders?
How about ministers who got salaries illegally?
Nanga ma minista anafola ndalama pamene lamulo siyina lole, tizachita nawo bwanji?
Give us the breakdown of those involved by tribe so that we may know the chaps destroying our country! We want to also exonerate our man regarding the 6/10 prophecy! This is wicked!
The 4,000 ghosts must be prosecuted to the point where all they claim as theirs from plots, houses, businesses and cars must be classified as proceeds of crime and must be forfeited to the state! For once, we must demonstrate to the young ones among us that Crime does not pay! Similarly, the ministers must also obey the court order by paying back! Full Stop! If they have issues with their master, let them peruse those issues after satisfying the court order! We must not set bad precedents by debating court orders!
