20 people have been arrested in relation to Saturday’s riots at Kansenseli gold mine in Mwinilunga where one person died after being shot by police.

The deceased identified as Devin Makumba from Kitwe who sustained a bullet wound on his right leg died on his way to Solwezi General Hospital.

This was after police and residents who wanted to force themselves into Kansenseli gold mine clashed.

North Western Province Police Commissioner Hudson Namachila says equipment worth K120,000 was looted while $23,550 cash belonging to a foreigner was stolen.

Mr. Namachila has revealed that the rioters had set camp at Kabanda in the bush near the mine and Police burnt down the settlement to ensure that no rioters returned.

He adds that about 100 Police officers have been deployed at Kansenseli gold mine.

The Provincial Police chief says calm has returned in the area but notes that police are keeping vigil at the mine.

[ZNBC]

[Read 67 times, 69 reads today]