The Kitwe City Council has been challenged to use prudently monies being collected from property rates to better township roads in different Communities.

The residents spoke during a public meeting organised by the African Centre for Social Justice (ACSJ) on the Main Valuation in Kamfinsa Constituency in Kitwe on the Copperbelt Province.

They said in most cases, the community has been left with poor infrastructure yet they continue to pay rates.

“We have been paying rates for years, yes others will say there is no consistency but whose fault is it? The Council are sitting on millions and they don’t seem bothered to improve collection efficiency, we need proper roads from the money we pay that is all,” Agness Mundwe stated.

Meanwhile, a senior citizen has proposed that government consider the elderly at least above 65 years from paying rates.He indicated that most elderly persons in the country are retirees and cannot afford to pay rates as per demand from the Kitwe City Council hence the demand.

“The Council is making a lot of money but those collecting are not honest, look at us retirees we are not working, my appeal is that everybody above 70 years and 65 for women they must not pay those rates, where are they going to get that money from?,” He questioned.

Meanwhile, Kitwe City Council Valuation Officer Nchimunya Mungalaba has encouraged all citizens with objection to the valuation roll to present their cases to the tribunal which will be sitting on 29th November, 2019.

She said rates are being proposed to be reduced further for different categories to ensure residents pay.

