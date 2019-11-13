The Opposition MMD has requested Members in holding on to the party vehicles to surrender them.

MMD spokesperson Dr. Cephas Mukuka said the exercise will go on for 5 days from yesterday and failure to surrender the vehicles shall be reported as stolen to the police.

Dr. Mukuka said those in Lusaka must bring the vehicles to the Party Secretariat in Kabulonga while those outside Lusaka should hand them over to our Provincial Chairpersons.

He said this important exercise closes on the 17th of November 2019, at 18 hours.

Dr. Mukuka said the vehicles Toyota Hilux belongs to the party and should not be in the custody of individuals.

He regretted that the vehicles which should be used for party activities have again been shared leaving the party without any vehicles for its activities.

