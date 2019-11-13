The National Union of Public and Private Educators of Zambia has supported plans by the Lusaka Province administration to demolish structures built on land belonging to Munali Secondary School.

NUPPEZ General Secretary Nelson Mwale said in an interview that it is unfortunate that some people have started encroaching on land belonging to the Ministry of Education reserved for school expansion and other infrastructure.

Mr Mwale said the action by Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo is commendable and should be extended to all schools whose land has been encroached by developers.

He also appealed to government to utilize reverse school land to construct new classroom blocks or build Teachers houses.

Mr Mwale said the union is engaging government on the need to construct houses for teachers as is currently the case with Defense and Security wings but wondered where the houses will be built with the land encroached.

“We are dismayed that the public can keep on encroaching the land belonging to Munali Secondary school with impunity. This is disappointing”, he said.

Mr Mwale has urged Law Enforcement Agencies to ensure that those found wanting are brought to book and land repossessed to ensure that it benefits the schools.

