The Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs is currently validating its Draft National Guidance and Religious Affairs Policy.

Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, Godfridah Sumaili, has noted that if approved, the draft policy will address the challenges that negatively affect the achievement of the country’s developmental objectives, as enshrined in the Seventh National Development Plan.

The Minister has stated that her Ministry has been operating without a policy to guide the implementation and coordination of its mandate.

Ms Sumaili says there is need to have a policy that articulates the focus of the sector and embraces the various stakeholders that play a critical role in the promotion and application of Christian values and principles.

She was speaking in Lusaka today at the National Validation meeting of the Draft National Guidance and Religious Affairs Policy.

And Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Howard Sikwela, said it is important that the Ministry comes up with a policy to guide the implementation of its mandate as most people do not have an understanding of what it is about.

