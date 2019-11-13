University of Zambia Lecturer Sishuwa Sishuwa has described the state of infrastructure at UNZA as an eyesore.

Mr Sishuwa said both the Great East Road and Ridgeway campus have suffered many years of neglect.

In a series of Tweets, Mr Sishuwa said UNZA today looks like a fossil.

“Each time l enter University of Zambia, l can’t help noticing the contempt with which our present rulers regard what should be an institution that takes pride of place in our hearts. UNZA today looks like a fossil or bombing survivor: forlorn, abandoned, dilapidated, an eyesore.”

He added, “Like Zambia today, our main university is a dream in ruins. UNZA has a rich history. I hope that, one day, we will get a national leadership that will complete building this site of making critical knowledge, rebuild and restore it onto its right place and status in the country.”

“We have a long way to go to get to a better future, but we must go there! Most importantly, the provision of mass and quality education has to be a central feature of our imagined better future. We have work to do, lots of work, if we are to change who we are today.”

Mr Sishuwa charged that Zambians are not serious.

“How can we embark on building new universities when we can’t maintain existing ones? We expend an astonishing amount of effort and energy on trivial issues, ignoring major and pressing questions of national importance: education, health, housing and transport.”

He said, “The whole place is a mess. Many buildings that form the University of Zambia, both at Great East Road and Ridgeway campuses, look to be on the verge of collapse while some are engulfed by raw sewage from the institution’s long broken and effectively dysfunctional toilet system.”

“We all must do what we can to, in the end, rebel against the pitiful state of our sub-human existence.”

Dr Sishuwa said UNZA does not qualify to be called a university.

“It’s discretionary to continue calling the institution a university and miraculous that there is anything left to see at all. How sad to see what our main public university, which at one time was one of the leading higher education institutions in the region, has been reduced to.”

He also charged that the East Park in which UNZA entered into a long term lease agreement with private developers to construct a shopping mall on university land is a scam.

“The EastPark project is, simply put, a scam, one that demonstrates the frightening mediocrity of our leadership, both at university and national levels, and a unique kind of poverty: the poverty of vision.”



