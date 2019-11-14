The Zambian Government has paid $27 million to Eskom of South Africa for the importation of 300 megawatts of electricity for a period of one month.

Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu told Journalists in Lusaka this morning that a bank transfer of the amount to Eskom was made on Thursday.

Dr Ng’andu however said he is not sure which day the power will start coming to Zambia but assured that ZESCO was working hard to ensure the imports starting flowing.

Dr Ngandu said ZESCO will import 300 megawatts of power from Eskom.

He said he will engage Zesco to find out when the imports will start after making the payment.

“We have met the obligation of importing power from ESKOM in South Africa. We have paid for one month for us to import 300MW from ESKOM. I will have to talk to Zesco to see when the imports will start, but we have the resources,” Dr Dr. Ng’andu said.

Meanwhile, Dr Ng’andu also revealed that Maamba Coilleries will be paid part of the US$20 owed to the thermal power plant by ZESCO.

He said the balance will be paid in the course of next week so that the power plant resumes its normal capacity supply of 300 megawatts of electricity unlike the current situation where the company is operating at half capacity and only providing 150 megawatts of power to the national grid.

He said the only challenge remaining in terms of stabilizing power supply is with Maamba Collieries Limited.

Dr. Ng’andu narrated that one machine at Maamba Collieries is down that generates about 150MW of power.

He also disclosed that the government is making some payment to Maamba Collieries Limited today for the money it owes the company.

[Read 323 times, 323 reads today]