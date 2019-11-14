The Zambian Government has paid $27 million to Eskom of South Africa for the importation of 300 megawatts of electricity for a period of one month.
Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu told Journalists in Lusaka this morning that a bank transfer of the amount to Eskom was made on Thursday.
Dr Ng’andu however said he is not sure which day the power will start coming to Zambia but assured that ZESCO was working hard to ensure the imports starting flowing.
Dr Ngandu said ZESCO will import 300 megawatts of power from Eskom.
He said he will engage Zesco to find out when the imports will start after making the payment.
“We have met the obligation of importing power from ESKOM in South Africa. We have paid for one month for us to import 300MW from ESKOM. I will have to talk to Zesco to see when the imports will start, but we have the resources,” Dr Dr. Ng’andu said.
Meanwhile, Dr Ng’andu also revealed that Maamba Coilleries will be paid part of the US$20 owed to the thermal power plant by ZESCO.
He said the balance will be paid in the course of next week so that the power plant resumes its normal capacity supply of 300 megawatts of electricity unlike the current situation where the company is operating at half capacity and only providing 150 megawatts of power to the national grid.
He said the only challenge remaining in terms of stabilizing power supply is with Maamba Collieries Limited.
Dr. Ng’andu narrated that one machine at Maamba Collieries is down that generates about 150MW of power.
He also disclosed that the government is making some payment to Maamba Collieries Limited today for the money it owes the company.
We got money kanshi…that’s a lot…! Let’s also import wealth of our citizens and create more opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs…
What happens after one month? Zambians should have learned to cope with load shedding for now and used that money for solar energy for a longer term solution.
Thanks Dr.Ng’andu, WE HOPE THIS IS NOT ANOTHER SPIN as we have heard a lot about these payments, different stories from different Ministers, VP, including the President himself. All telling us about payments already made but different amounts, with different installments.NOW THAT WE ARE HEARING FROM YOU, THE NEW MINISTER OF FINANCE, WE MAY BELIEVE BUT CAUTIOUSLY BCOZ THE CROP OF PEOPLE YOU ARE WORKING WITH …AWEEE TE SAANAAA MWEE!!Whether it rains a lot this season and power generation recovers, come 2021, the PF MUST COME AND PAY FOR THE INJURY THEY HAVE CAUSED TO THE LIVELIHOODS OF ZAMBIANS!!
Whom do we listen to now? Am confused. President says this, spokesperson Dora says that, Minister says something else, Zesco say whatever they want to say ranging from water levels to whatever they can imagine etc including hiking tariffs – yaba!. Who is telling the truth now. Are we not tired of listening to different stories surrounding the same power problem from different people.
Just solve the problem guys. Lets work we are tired now.
Disaster!!!
Why not clear our own maamba first and get the 300mw from them for s month instead of paying eskom.
we have a deficit of 872 megawatts thus we are only importing 300 from SA and 300mg from Mumba so we still have a deficit of 272 mw and that 600mw we buy is costing us $usd47 million a month ,not good.
It’s very embarrassing that you’re paying in smaller instalments. This doesn’t take care of what we’re owing already and still falls short of the required initial $41M.
US$30 million for 300megawatts is way too expensive, this is another fire engine wheelbarrow scandal I smell out here!