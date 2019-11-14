The ruling PF has described the decision by UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to invite President Edgar Lungu for dialogue via Tweeter as disrespectful and disgusting.

This week, Mr Hichilema sent Tweet to Mr Lungu inviting him for dialogue in order to end political violence.

“We must do everything in our power to ensure we put an end to political violence and other ills affecting our nation. I hereby request @EdgarCLungu to come to the table and dialogue for the benefit of our country. I propose next week at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross,” he tweeted.

He added, “I am not concerned about swallowing my pride in pushing for amicable dialogue with @EdgarCLungu. It is our hope that he responds so that we can chart a new course that fosters peace and democracy. The Zambian people want it and we must make it happen.”

“I can’t stand to see this anymore. Enough is enough. This is completely unZambian. @EdgarCLungu, we must meet and fix it.”

But PF Deputy Media Director Antonio Mwanza says the invitation by Mr Hichilema is disrespectful.

Mr Mwanza said it is baffling to note that, Mr Hichilema, a man who aspires to ascend to become our Head of State can have such disdain and utter disregard for the Office of President.

“Who in his sane mind can tweet a Head of State for a meeting; not even President Edgar Lungu as the Republican President can tweet Mr Hichilema for a meeting,” Mr Mwanza said.

“This behaviour from Mr Hichilema only goes to show, that the man has no respect or regard for anyone or any institution; equally it shows that the man does not understand how the real world operates, he is green, and surely not ready for office; he needs time and help ti be tutored and oriented in state craft; most importantly it exposes his desperation, hypocrisy and infantile excitement with social media.”

“Whoever is handling him must take away those tweeter handles and save this man from further embarrassment,” he said.

“Coming to the issue of dialogue, it is important to put the record straight. It is hypocritical and honestly speaking, embarrassing that Mr Hichilema can today be talking about dialogue when he has always refused and boycotted every platform that has been proposed for him to dialogue.”

