The ruling PF has described the decision by UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to invite President Edgar Lungu for dialogue via Tweeter as disrespectful and disgusting.
This week, Mr Hichilema sent Tweet to Mr Lungu inviting him for dialogue in order to end political violence.
“We must do everything in our power to ensure we put an end to political violence and other ills affecting our nation. I hereby request @EdgarCLungu to come to the table and dialogue for the benefit of our country. I propose next week at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross,” he tweeted.
He added, “I am not concerned about swallowing my pride in pushing for amicable dialogue with @EdgarCLungu. It is our hope that he responds so that we can chart a new course that fosters peace and democracy. The Zambian people want it and we must make it happen.”
“I can’t stand to see this anymore. Enough is enough. This is completely unZambian. @EdgarCLungu, we must meet and fix it.”
But PF Deputy Media Director Antonio Mwanza says the invitation by Mr Hichilema is disrespectful.
Mr Mwanza said it is baffling to note that, Mr Hichilema, a man who aspires to ascend to become our Head of State can have such disdain and utter disregard for the Office of President.
“Who in his sane mind can tweet a Head of State for a meeting; not even President Edgar Lungu as the Republican President can tweet Mr Hichilema for a meeting,” Mr Mwanza said.
“This behaviour from Mr Hichilema only goes to show, that the man has no respect or regard for anyone or any institution; equally it shows that the man does not understand how the real world operates, he is green, and surely not ready for office; he needs time and help ti be tutored and oriented in state craft; most importantly it exposes his desperation, hypocrisy and infantile excitement with social media.”
“Whoever is handling him must take away those tweeter handles and save this man from further embarrassment,” he said.
“Coming to the issue of dialogue, it is important to put the record straight. It is hypocritical and honestly speaking, embarrassing that Mr Hichilema can today be talking about dialogue when he has always refused and boycotted every platform that has been proposed for him to dialogue.”
These PF rats are indeed disgusting rats….
What was the CW call for dialogue for ???
What was the church mother bodies call for dialogue for ???
There have numerous calls to dialogue to end political violence and HH is only reminding lungu of this ????
What is wrong with reminding loard lungu , the PF God that there are calls on the table to end political violence ???
This PF is focusing on wrong things.
Hating HH will not get them anywhere.
Only God knows what they did to HH in prison.
I bet they made him pick up the soap during prison showers.
Forgive this 5th time political spoil. He is heading for 6th owing to the loads and loads of homos3x, theft and tribal burden over his shoulders.
He has never been :-
*a ward councilor.
*a Council worker.
*an MP
*in Government
*anywhere near the corridors of power.
He doesn’t know protocol.
Like CKinsultor, he is busy looking for a date with he President.
But don’t meet him just yet, until we figure out who, what, which killed Michael.
An invitation is an invitation.
Whether the message comes via pigeon, or in a bottle, it is still a message.
Why does PF hate HH so much? Is he not Zambian?
The PF should focus on developing the country, and people will see that, and nullify any opposition threat.
But instead, they focus on corruption, intimidation, and incompetence.
Yeah even you can invite. BUT
As a mere common citizen like you, h² is a nonentity.
For him to qualify to meet the president he must be a gold winner at something.
Maybe at CEOing or cattle heading.
Let double h earn the meeting with the head of state through hardworking and not misrepresentations.
You think meeting the grand guru is like a dark sneaky corner meeting as if you’re meeting ALN?
Else double h must be as humble and innocent as those children and women of Zambia ECL has met and conversed with.
It’s a shame that PF cadres are still stuck 20th century. What is wrong with twitter? Trump uses to communicate heavy global stuff.
Come off it.
Have been to school.
Kindly ask your leader to engage in some formal undertakings of communication.
Your god should courteously open official communication channels within your club, the UPNDEAD to hit a knock on State House.
What tweet b.u.l.lsh!t are you talking about?
How naive.
Lungu does not deserve any respect cos he wormed his way to power by stealing the elections and he keeps stealing public resources. A thief can never be respected.
Just how s.i.l.l.y can that sound?
Instead of focusing on the message again focusing on irrelevant issues like the messenger…would you say the same thing if it was Donald Trump? Its the same with the Lower Zambezi NP, instead of picking up a pen and suspending it outright you start witch hunting when its the cabinet that approved the sale.
HH and UPND please tone down… You know how you should invite the head of state – formally. Even all Institutions are invited formally through recognized channels. You cant use any channel beside that is recognized. Please guys grow up !