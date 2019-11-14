Muvi Television Owner Steven Nyirenda is the new opposition National Restoration Party Leader.

This was after the other candidate Maybin Kabwe withdrew his candidature for the role of Presidency at today’s NAREP extraordinary convention.

Mr. Nyirenda takes over from Founder and first NAREP Leader Elias Chipimo Jnr, who stepped down a few months ago.

In his inauguration speech, Mr Nyirenda said he will not allow Zambia to be governed by a foreigner.

He has promised to amplify the values of the NAREP in order to grow the party.

Mr. Nyirenda added that the Patriotic Front administration has no vision to propel Zambia’s development in all sectors of economy.

He said he has a plan that can sort out the current electricity rationing within eights months.

Mr Nyirenda boasted that NAREP will form the next government in 2021.

