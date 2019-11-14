Muvi Television Owner Steven Nyirenda is the new opposition National Restoration Party Leader.
This was after the other candidate Maybin Kabwe withdrew his candidature for the role of Presidency at today’s NAREP extraordinary convention.
Mr. Nyirenda takes over from Founder and first NAREP Leader Elias Chipimo Jnr, who stepped down a few months ago.
In his inauguration speech, Mr Nyirenda said he will not allow Zambia to be governed by a foreigner.
He has promised to amplify the values of the NAREP in order to grow the party.
Mr. Nyirenda added that the Patriotic Front administration has no vision to propel Zambia’s development in all sectors of economy.
He said he has a plan that can sort out the current electricity rationing within eights months.
Mr Nyirenda boasted that NAREP will form the next government in 2021.
So, you win an “election” and the first thing you say is that Zambia will not be governed by a foreigner. Not the best of inaugural speeches. Lungu is not my friend but he is a Zambian just like Simon Zukas, Dipak Patel, Andrew Sardanis, Dante Saunders, Miller, mikishi dancers, nyau dancers, and other Zambians. Attack Lungu on governance and the economy. Not nationality
I can’t wait for Prime TV owner to take over UPNDEAD mwe.
These tuma journalists are bad news. In their midfaces even as they make noise on their tuma private stations all they dream about is politics and politicking.
So he has a plan to end loadshedding in 8 months? I hope he is not a foreigner and a homos3x.
What an indecent entry into politics.
I am also starting a political party, I am told you they get $100,000 from the EU if they successful file nominations for at least 10 MPs.